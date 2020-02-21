Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord available in Early Access in March

Share it:

Good news for fans of Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, the new TaleWorlds title, which will be released soon in Early Access, to be precise on March 31st. The game will be available for € 49.99 Steam, Epic Games and on their website, although we still don't know what will actually be playable in this Early Access.

It is a medieval sandbox to explore freely in the single player campaign. The player can decide how to develop his character, trying to get rich by fighting the bandits, settle down and become a family, or recruit his army to attack and conquer castles.

It is therefore a game open world and free, but that doesn't mean it doesn't have a story: announced back in 2012, Mount & Blade 2 Bannerlord is in fact a prequel to the first game in the saga, set 200 years earlier, during the fall of theCalradic Empire, when several factions were fighting to take control of the continent.

Mount & Blade 2 will also have a mode multiplayer, mainly focused on PvP battles. As in the first game, the player will have to physically move his own mouse to simulate the movement of one's own sword.

What do you expect from this game? Check out our preview of Mount & Lord 2 Bannerlord to find out more.