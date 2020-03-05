Sports

Mou justifies the unusual gesture of his player Eric Dier: "Anyone would do it"

March 5, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Portuguese Jose Mourinho He has come out in defense of his player Eric Dier, who on Wednesday climbed into the stadium's stand to face an amateur who had been insulted. After removal of Tottenham Hotspur at the hands of Norwich City in the round of 16 of the FA Cup, Dier climbed into the stands to look for a group of fans who, as stated by Mourinho, had been insulting him.

"I think Eric did what the professionals they can't dobut what probably any of us would. I'm with the player and I understand him, "the Portuguese explained." This person insulted Eric. His family was there and his little brother was not happy with the situation, "he added.

"I have doubts"

The videos spread through social networks in which Dier skipped the seats in the stands looking for someone, being retained for security while shouting "he is my brother".

The incident happened near the boxes, something that Mourinho criticized. "A lot of the people in those privileged positions are Tottenham fans, but I also think that there are many guests and people with special status that I sometimes have doubts that they are real fans, because fans really cheer up until the end, "he added.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.