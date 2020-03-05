Mou justifies the unusual gesture of his player Eric Dier: "Anyone would do it"

Portuguese Jose Mourinho He has come out in defense of his player Eric Dier, who on Wednesday climbed into the stadium's stand to face an amateur who had been insulted. After removal of Tottenham Hotspur at the hands of Norwich City in the round of 16 of the FA Cup, Dier climbed into the stands to look for a group of fans who, as stated by Mourinho, had been insulting him.

Eric Dier, got into the stands like Royal Rumble to face the fans who made racist chants against Gedson Fernandes, after the penalty failed and the Spurs were eliminated in the FA Cup. A Eric Dier boss: pic.twitter.com/IgjZaE9jX8 – Don Futbol (@DonFutboI) March 5, 2020 Tottenham futbolcusu #EricDier maç sonrası, kendisine sees ailesine karşı ırkçı sözler kullanan taraftarı tartaklamaya gidiyor. Bu ırkçılara söyleyeceğimiz güzel bir Alman sözü var: Faşistlere Futbol Yok! pic.twitter.com/My4MDZMrpl – Onur Öncü (@oencueonur) March 5, 2020

"I think Eric did what the professionals they can't dobut what probably any of us would. I'm with the player and I understand him, "the Portuguese explained." This person insulted Eric. His family was there and his little brother was not happy with the situation, "he added.

"I have doubts"

The videos spread through social networks in which Dier skipped the seats in the stands looking for someone, being retained for security while shouting "he is my brother".

The incident happened near the boxes, something that Mourinho criticized. "A lot of the people in those privileged positions are Tottenham fans, but I also think that there are many guests and people with special status that I sometimes have doubts that they are real fans, because fans really cheer up until the end, "he added.