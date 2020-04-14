         Motorola Edge with curved screen will be presented on April 22

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Rumors of a new Motorola Edge series have been ringing for months, but although the leaks were happening one after another, the company had not yet confirmed its existence or when it would appear. Now the countdown begins: they will arrive April 22.

In about a week, we will meet the Motorola's new high-end, whose most prominent feature – and which gives rise to its name – will be the "waterfall" screen, with a great curvature at its edges.

Motorola returns to the high-end

Since the Moto Z3 of 2018, Motorola did not touch the high-end, and this terminal was already launched with a powerful processor, but with a year of age, the Snapdragon 835. Therefore, being strict, it would be the Moto Z2 of last year the latest high-end launched with the most powerful in its day. Three years have passed since then.

This top-of-the-range experience will come with the Motorola Edge, in the plural as a normal model and another Edge + are expected. Motorola has indeed confirmed that it will be a high-end and its main feature: the curved screen.

It's arriving. Join us for the Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent, April 22nd, 11AM CDT. pic.twitter.com/FNqbOskRxg – Motorola (@Moto) April 13, 2020

Although we have not officially seen the appearance of the terminal, OnLeaks leaked its possible design leaving little to the imagination. The terminal would have the front camera perforated in a corner of the screen and a front practically dominated by the screen, 6.67 inches and a 90 Hz soda.

Although we don't know exactly the differences between the Edge and Edge + model, they are expected to have Snapdragon 865, 8 or 12 GB of RAM, 5G connectivity, a 5,170 mAh battery and possibly a 108 MP triple camera, with a 16 MP wide angle and an 8 MP telephoto, at least in one of the models.

We will know all the details without fail in its official presentation, scheduled for the next April 22 at 11:00 CDT, at 18:00 in Spain. As expected, it will be an online event, and we will tell you here all the news.