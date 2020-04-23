         Motorola edge +: the return to the premium range comes with a cascading screen and a 108 megapixel camera

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As planned, today the Motorola edge have been officially presented, or what is the same, the new high-end terminals of the company. And as expected, this new family has finally been materialized in two models: the Motorola edge and the Motorola edge +.

We are going to stop at the latter, the more advanced of the two, which had been leaking for some time. In fact, his time at Geekbench already told us in January that he would arrive with the Snapdragon 865 and 12 GB of RAM on board, And a few weeks ago, we could see some renders that showed us their design. Let's see the rest of the features.

Motorola edge + datasheet

Motorola edge + SCREEN 6.7-inch FullHD + OLED HDR10 +, 90 Hz PROCESSOR Snapdragon 865 RAM 12GB LPDDR5 STORAGE 256GB UFS 3.0 SOFTWARE Android 10 FRONTAL CAMERA 25 MP f / 2.0 REAR CAMERA 108 MP f / 1.8 16MP wide angle 12 MP telephoto lens ToF sensor DRUMS 5,000 mAh with Turbo Power 18 W fast charge, 15 W wireless charging and 5 W reverse charging CONNECTIVITY 5G SA / NSA, Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C, 3.5mm jack OTHERS On-screen fingerprint sensor, water resistance, stereo speakers DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 161.1 x 71.4 x 9.6 mm 203 g PRICE 1199 euros

Cascading display and advanced connectivity

The first thing that catches the attention of this new Motorola model is its 6.7-inch OLED screen with FullHD + resolution, HDR10 + compatibility and 90 Hz refresh rate. The company calls this panel "Endless Edge" because has extremely curved edges to generate an immersive experience and offer a 21: 9 aspect ratio.

To provide that curvature with functionality, this new Motorola integrates Edge Touch within the new group of My UX software functions, which allows you to scroll from the edge up or down to see notifications or change applications. Those edges also light up To show the battery charge status, incoming calls, alarms and notifications, and thanks to the new Moto Game Time experience, it is possible to rotate the phone to use two additional customizable buttons located on the upper edge of the screen.

Inside, the Motorola edge + hides Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor, along with 12GB of LDDR5 RAM and 256GB of internal UFS 3.0 storage. The manufacturer has integrated into this terminal a 5G antenna array for connection with double mmWave and with frequencies below 6 GHz, so it is compatible with 5G networks around the world.

Also worth mentioning are its stereo speakers with Waves audio adjustment technology and its huge 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 18W TurboPower fast charging, 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse charging. As an operating system, it brings Android 10 in its purest version with the only addition of Moto Experiences, which are now integrated in My UX.

Four lenses and 108 megapixels

Motorola claims that it has tried to equip this phone with a camera as similar as possible to a professional DSLR. Vertically aligned to the left, it is composed of a 108-megapixel main sensor with Quad Pixel technology, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, a 16-megapixel wide-angle with Macro Vision and a ToF sensor.

In addition, the Motorola edge + has optical stabilization on both the main and telephoto sensors, and allows to record video in 6K with a stabilization function that combines OIS and EIS. New features include Video Snapshot to capture a high-resolution photo while recording, long exposure, and video portrait mode.

As for the front camera, which is housed in a hole in the screen, it consists of a single 25 megapixel sensor with f / 2.0 aperture and Quad Pixel technology, combining four pixels into one for brighter images. The rest of the important features are completed with an on-screen fingerprint reader and the usual connectivity options in a high-end terminal: WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC and USB-C.

Versions and price of Motorola edge +

The Motorola edge + will be marketed in a single configuration with 12 GB of LDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of internal UFS 3.0 storage, and in two different colors: Smoky Sangria and Thunder Gray. It will arrive in "various countries of Europe" from May for 1199 euros.