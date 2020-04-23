         Motorola Edge, exaggeratedly curved screen and 5G for a mobile that aspires to the high range

Share it:

The latest from Motorola is already with us, the company unveils its new range of phones with a strong aggressive accent. This is due to the screen: The Motorola Edge bet on an OLED panel curved to the extreme, of the waterfall style. Plus, they include 5G and hardware targeting ways.

Motorola has renewed a good part of its catalog this 2020, all aimed at the mid-range of smartphones, also on the downside. And it was his turn to distinguish himself with higher performance models, such as the new Motorola Edge. The edge or 'Edge' is pushed to the limit: the screen of the phones it curves on the sides to hug the body almost completely. But it does not only stand out in this point: the Motorola Edge offers high quality hardware and high wireless performance.

Motorola Edge Data Sheet

Motorola Edge DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 161.64 x 71.1 x 9.29 mm

188 grams SCREEN 6.7-inch OLED cascading

Ratio 21: 9

HDR10 +

90 Hz refresh rate PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G GPU Adreno 620 RAM 4/6 GB INTERNAL STORAGE 128 GB

SD memory up to 1TB REAR CAMERA triple camera:

64 MP, f / 1.8, 0.8 μm pixel size

16 MP ultra wide angle, f / 2.2, 117º width, 1.0 μm pixel size

8 MP telephoto, f / 2.4, 1.12 μm pixel size

ToF camera FRONT CAMERA 25 MP, f / 2.0, 0.9 μm pixel size DRUMS 4,500 mAh

18W fast charge OPERATING SYSTEM Android 10 CONNECTIVITY 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 GPS

NFC

USB C 2.0

FM Radio OTHERS Fingerprint reader under the screen

IP54 water resistance

Dual stereo speaker

Headphone jack PRICE From 599 euros

Curved screen to the extreme

This is the most important feature of the phone and also the one that gives its name to the range. No wonder: the curve is prolonged to the maximum to give the phone a radical look. Another thing is that later it will be comfortable, even if Motorola goes for it: the manufacturer has provided software to control the new feature, the so-called Edge Touch. For example, the edges light up to show notifications. And in games you can configure buttons as triggers.

The Snapdragon 765 is the SoC chosen by Motorola to power its Edge. Powerful, more than capable of offering a pleasant experience and with the inclusion of 5G, so the Motorola Edge meets the 2020 maximum in terms of connectivity. Without the mobile leaving out WiFi 6, NFC or FM radio: the mobile does not do much of anything. It even offers headphone jack and stereo speakers.

The Motorola Edge takes risks with the screen, but does not leave behind the headphone jack, the NFC or the FM radio

Autonomy is another key to the Motorola Edge: the mobile starts with a 4,500 mAh battery. It also does not dispense with fast charging, even if it is not the fastest: 18 W and USB C 2.0. Motorola completes the hardware cast with 4 or 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage and an optical fingerprint reader under the screen.

Triple rear camera with 64 MP main sensor

Motorola has extensive experience in including multiple sensors in their smartphones, a sign that the Motorola Edge should aspire to the best of the catalog. In this sense, the main camera included is 64 megapixels; with an f / 1.8 aperture and 'pixel binning' with which to achieve more detailed and bright images.

The second bet in photographic terms is a 16 megapixel sensor with Wide angle lens and 117º width. In addition, the Motorola Edge incorporates a 2x telephoto lens attached to an 8-megapixel camera. And round out the cast with a ToF camera, perfect for capturing the depth of the scene and applying the data to enhance the background blur or bokeh.

The Motorola Edge is updated to Android 10 with a fairly clean software version, as Motorola is used to. The manufacturer does provide some add-ons of its own, such as control gestures, the capture application and all the software with which to take advantage of the 'cascading' edges of the screen.

Motorola Edge price and availability

Although Motorola had initially confirmed that the Motorola Edge would cost 699 euros in Italy, in Spain it will be available from 599 euros from June.