Motorcyclist hit by Ernestida Sodi tells his version

Ernestina Sodi is involved in a great scandal; A few days ago it was announced that Thalia's sister ran over her food truck with her van. The accident occurred last Saturday, January 11, in the Bosque de Las Lomas neighborhood, one of the most prestigious areas of Mexico City.

In an interview with the program First Hand of Image Television, the victim named Alberto Ángel Guzmán Aguilar told what happened. "I was delivering an order, I had finished it, I had just delivered the order when I received another order and I was checking my way out of the motorcycle, suddenly I felt an impact from nowhere and I didn't know anything about me until I reacted that I was in a stationary car, my motorcycle under the car and another truck on top of me. "

The delivery man assured that Ernestina Sodi "did not come in his five senses", noting that after the accident he approached him and asked him how he was, at that moment he perceived his alcoholic breath.









Later, Camila Sodi, daughter of Ernestina, arrived at the place. "Camila approaches me with a series of police officers to tell me, 'we are going to pay you everything'," adding that so far they have not paid anything. He also said that the members of the Industrial Banking Police (PBI), who came to the place, blamed him, thereby taking responsibility for what happened to Thalia's sister.

On the other hand, the Image Television reporter Carlos Jiménez, shared on his Twitter account the agreement signed by both parties on the day of the accident, which cites the following: "being 23:45 on Saturday, January 11, 2020 I reached an agreement with Mrs. Ernestina Sodi herself who was driving a Journey truck with x-plates, which impacts me from the back and caused me physical damage and the total loss of my motorcycle. pesos plus the replacement of the motorcycle by insurance. "