Motorcycle rider Edwin Straver dies after his accident at the Dakar Rally

The Dutch pilot Edwin straver, who had been in a coma since last week due to an accident suffered during the Dakar Rally, has died because of the damages suffered in that mishap, according to the local radio Omroep Brabant.

The pilot, 48, it crashed while rolling at 50 km / h during the penultimate stage of the Dakar, played on February 16 in Saudi Arabia, when it occupied the thirty-eighth position in the general classification of the third Dakar of his career.

Due, he broke the upper vertebra of the neck and suffered brain damage which have finally proved too serious. Thus, last morning he died at the Dutch hospital where he had been admitted since last Wednesday.

This is the second fatality that claims the recent Dakar Rally after Paulo Gonçalves. The experienced Portuguese pilot, who was contesting his thirteenth Dakar, suffered a fall during the seventh stage that resulted in a cardiorespiratory arrest and was taken by helicopter to a hospital in the area where he died.