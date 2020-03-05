Motorcycle rider Alberto Martínez dies when crashing into a car in the 'Hispania Rally'

The Basque pilot Alberto Martinez He died on Thursday in Granada to suffer a traffic accident during a non-competitive link stretch of Hispania Rally, motorcyclist test in which I was participating and which is being played these days in southern Spain.

The organization of the test has confirmed this noon in a statement that Alberto Martínez, 42, "has lost life today on the occasion of a traffic accident at kilometer 2.93 of the stage. "

"Specifically, the outcome has taken place on the A-92" and it was "a link section not competitive before the arrival of the competitive specials ", informed the organizers of the Hispania Rally, whose third stage to play this Thursday has been canceled" on the occasion of the fatal loss. "

The motorcyclist test is disputed by different roads in southern Spain from last day 2 until March 7 and has its base camp in Guadix, a town near where the accident occurred.

The accident occurred this morning when the motorcycle that was driving collided Alberto Martinez against a vehicle that was standing on the road because of a breakdown and to which the motorist boyfriend, as reported to Efe the Civil Guard.

The events have occurred at kilometer 92 of the A-92, where the motorcycle collided frontally against the vehicle, which was apparently partially invading the road as a result of the breakdown.

Due to the impact, the Basque pilot passed away, while the car occupant was unharmed.

The mayor of Guadix, Jesús Lorente, on behalf of the Municipal Corporation and the city of Accitana, has mourned the death Alberto Martínez and has given his condolences and condolences to both family members and the organization and participants in the Hispania Rally, according to the Guadix City Council.