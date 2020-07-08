MotoGP 20: the Career is updated with the Junior Team

Share it:

Milestone announced a new option for MotoGP 20 Career mode, called Junior Team, which allows you to create satellite teams to compete in lower classes in subsequent seasons.

"To create a Junior Team, players must race in the Moto2 or MotoGP class. During the season, new cards in the career hub will introduce the creation of the team. The rule is simple: you can open teams in classes lower than yours to make them race in the next You will not only be a driver, but also a mentor and a Team Principal for a new generation of young talents! A team needs a Team Manager, whose skills will influence the ability to attract sponsors and hire good drivers. Technical Director, will influence the development of the bike and the performance on the track over the weekend. The sponsorship offers include motorbikes, funding, result targets and be careful to find the right balance. You can hire one or two riders, with their set of skills, and watch them grow within your team."

MotoGP 20 is the most recent episode of the Milestone racing series, released last April on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.