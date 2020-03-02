Moto GP race of the Qatar Motorcycle Grand Prix suspended

The Motorcycle World Championship will start without the Queen category because of the Coronavirus: there will be no Moto GP race in the first Grand Prix of the season, which will be played in Texas, as you could tell and advanced Mela Wednesday for the SER chain.

Already the teams of Moto GP were informed of the decision by the IRTA, which decided to suspend the Big prize in consequence of Coronavirus That plagues much of the world.

It should be noted that this suspension affects only Moto GP, not Moto2 Y Moto3 since the pilots of that category are already in the Losail Circuit training In addition to the suspension of Qatar Grand Prixthat of Thailand is postponed to September.