         Moto G8 Power Lite: big battery and triple camera in this new cheap Motorola mobile

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After appearing on Amazon, it was clear that the umpteenth Moto G8 variant would not take long to arrive: the Moto G8 Power Lite. As its name suggests, it is a lowered -and cheaper- version of the Moto G8 Power, which maintains the large 5,000 mAh battery.

The Moto G8 Power Lite is Motorola's new inexpensive terminal, ranking in the price range of less than 200 euros. with a triple camera and a great battery, while other specs need to fit its price range.

Moto G8 Power Lite datasheet

Moto G8 Power Lite screen LCD 6.5 "

HD + Dimensions and weight 164.94 x 75.76 x 9.2 mm

200 g. Processor MediaTek Helio P35 RAM 4GB Storage 64 GB

MicroSD up to 256 GB Frontal camera 8 MP f / 2.0 Rear camera 16 MP f / 2.0

2 MP f / 2.4 depth

2 MP f / 2.4 macro Battery 5000 mAh

Load 10W Operating system Android 9 Pie Connectivity Dual SIM 4G

Wi-Fi 4

Bluetooth 4.2

micro-USB minijack Others Rear fingerprint reader Price From 169 euros

The same battery

At first glance, the Moto G8 Power Lite presents several differences from the normal model. For starters, here is a notch in the form of a drop instead of a hole in the screen. Behind, while the design of the camera module is similar, there are three lenses instead of four.

Even so, the terminal follows more or less the same design lines as the rest of the Moto G8, although we must remember that we are dealing with one of the cheapest terminals in the series. This translates, for example, into a bigger chin on the screen.

What does not change is the battery, which lives up to its name, and arrives up to 5,000 mAh capacity, although now with 10W load and through a MicroUSB connector, the standard that refuses to abandon us.

Three cameras and Helio P35

The Moto G8 Power Lite mounts a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD + resolution, crowned by a drop-shaped notch that includes the 8-megapixel front camera. Behind we have a triple camera with a 16 megapixel sensor.

The triple camera adds a 2 MP lens for bokeh and a 2 MP lens for macro photography to the 16 MP sensor, this time without the wide angle. The fingerprint reader is, as always, on the back, in the brand logo.

The power is borne by the MediaTek Helium P35, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable storage through a microSD card. For some reason, the terminal is released with Android 9 Pie from the factory.

Versions and prices of the Moto G8 Power Lite

The Moto G8 Power Lite will be available in two colors: light blue and dark blue and, to our knowledge, a single version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Motorola has announced that the terminal will go on sale in Mexico, Germany and other countries in Latin America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The mobile is listed on the Motorola Spain website, although its price is yet to be confirmed. his official price in Germany is 169 euros.

More information | Motorola