‘MotherFatherSon’, the series of Richard Gere and Elena Anaya already has a release date in Spain

Max (Richard Gere) owns one of the most influential media empires in the world. Information is his trade: Max has dark secrets about everyone and uses his power ruthlessly. His son Caden (Billy Howle) is the youngest editor of Max's precious newspaper: The National Reporter. But Caden is falling apart under the pressure of his father's expectations, drowning his pain in drugs and excess. After suffering a massive stroke, Caden remains as a helpless child who will fight to rebuild his life.

To Kathryn (Helen McCrory) – Max's ex-wife – this is a second chance to be a mother for her son. She is a respected former journalist of a rich British family. Kathryn is determined to reconnect with the sensitive boy that Max once took away. While Max and Kathryn fight for their son's soul, another fight is about to begin. Caden knows secrets that could make Max's empire collapse. And Caden's silence cannot be bought. This is a fight for the family, for the truth … a fight for the heart of the nation.

This is the plot of ‘MotherFatherSon’, the series with which Richard Gere returns to television after more than forty years overturned in the cinema and which will premiere on the STARZPLAY platform next February 13th. Fiction also has the participation of the Spanish Elena Anaya who plays Sofia, Max's second wife.

Writes and produces Tom Rob Smith, winner of an Emmy for ‘American Crime Story: The murder of Gianni Versace’.