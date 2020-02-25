Mother of Tania Ruiz falls in love in social networks with her beauty

Share it:

Mrs. Elizabeth Eichelmann, mother of Tania Ruiz Eichelmann and mother-in-law of former President Enrique Peña Nieto, has become the sensation in social networks, this to demonstrate her great beauty and the youthful appearance of which she is a creditor.

Elizabeth has appeared on social networks on different occasions, when it is not from her personal account, she does it in the accounts of her children, Gerardo and Tania Ruiz, who presume it in style.

This action has quickly generated hundreds of compliments and compliments for the lady by Internet users, because at her age she looks like a young girl and makes it clear that Tania inherited all her beauty from her.

There is no doubt that Elizabeth does not notice her age or a little bit, much less that she is the mother of five children, in addition to being a great worker who manages public relations at the Lomas Hospital in San Luis International.

After the fame for being the famous girlfriend of the ex-president, Tania has maintained a full work schedule, as many proposals for modeling have arrived, since she is a very beautiful woman and full of talent.

It should be remembered that Enrique Peña Nieto and Tania Ruíz Eichelmann have one of the most solid and loving relationships in the middle of the Mexican show and have also placed themselves as the favorite couple, this after the stories and messages she has shared on social networks with those who have touched their followers.