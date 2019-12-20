Most Wanted PlayStation 4: the most anticipated games of 2020 in a video

Share it:

From The Last Of Us 2 to Final Fantasy VII Remake, passing through Nioh 2, Ghost of Tsushima and Yakuza Like and Dragon: in this video we take an in-depth look at the most anticipated PlayStation 4 games of 2020.

The first year of the next video game decade will be baptized by the Japanese technology giant with the arrival on PS4 of the final version of Dreams, the creative sandbox of Media Molecule currently available in Early Access. Also for the first half of 2020, they are expected to launch Persona 5 Royal, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Nioh 2 and The Last of Us Part 2, and just to mention the exclusive consoles.

If we also consider the encyclopedic list of multiplatforms destined to arrive on PS4 in the course of 2020, it is really impossible not to mention the colossal Cyberpunk 2077, Dying Light 2, Resident Evil 3, Eternal DOOM, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, Gods & Monsters e Watch Dogs Legion, in addition to the inevitable FIFA 21 and PES 2021 that will brighten the days of football simulation enthusiasts from the autumn of next year.

And which titles are you most looking forward to? Before leaving you to our special video, and to the white slate of comments from which you can share your thoughts on the matter, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye.it you will also find an in-depth discussion always dedicated to the most anticipated games of 2020 on PlayStation 4.