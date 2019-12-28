Most influential games of the decade: Fortnite selected by Wired, Forbes and Washington Post

Share it:

2019 is now starting at sunset, ready to leave room for a 2020 that promises to be full of fireworks as regards the gaming market.

In fact, next year will witness the arrival on the market of the next-gen wait, with PlayStation 5 is Xbox Series X ready to present itself to the public in every detail. In the meantime, however, it is instinctive to look over your shoulder to reflect on what the most influential games of the decade which starts at the end. Among the observers who have expressed themselves on the subject we find the editors of Wired, Forbes is The Washington Post, who shared their thoughts with their readers on the last ten years of gaming entertainment.

At the top of the list compiled by Wired, we find Fortnite: Royal Battle, judged as a production capable of "infiltrate the wider pop culture". The Epic Games battle royale also appears here I'm also in the other two selections mentioned. In particular, regarding Forbes, Fortnite is in the company of:

Amnesia: The Dark Descent;

Minecraft;

Puzzles & Dragons;

Gone Home;

Broken Age: Act 1;

Destiny: The Taken King;

Pokémon GO;

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds;

League of Legends;

At battle royale, the editorial staff of the The Wahington Post instead he joined:

Amnesia: The Dark Descent;

Minecraft;

Dark Souls;

Skyrim;

candy Crush Saga;

The Walking Dead: Season 1;

Destiny;

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt;

Pokémon GO;

Obviously, we remind you that the Everyeye editorial staff has dedicated a wide selection of specials the second video game decade of the 2000s. On our pages, you will find the Top-Ten of the most influential games of the decade, edited by ours Francesco Fossetti, in addition to a rich reflection on the best and worst trends of the video game decade, by Alessandro Bruni.