 Most Beneficial Comic Book and Superhero Movie Releases of 2019

In these days of great famine of interesting news, the topic of the box office of the 2019 films is coming up a lot, making an elaborate cost-benefit analysis of the different premieres on the big screen that we had last year. It is not only important to know how much a movie entered, also how much it cost to make it.

Last year we had several comic book-inspired movies, like the box office Avengers: Endgame, the qualified by many as a masterpiece Joker, without forgetting other films that we deal with on the blog, such as the controversy "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker". All of these have been analyzed in this detailed report that the Deadline medium has been marked, which includes not only production costs, but also other budget items, such as advertising.

A very interesting report not only because offers the total costs of the film, also works with movie net income. That is, it is not correct to speak of box office receipts, since a percentage of what is paid for admission is taken by the cinema chain itself – in fact, it is said that Disney usually puts a lot of pressure on this in the sense of cinema chains -. It also incorporates the subsequent income, that is, income from the rental of the film, the domestic launch, etc … It must be said that the world of merchandising is completely left out.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The installment that brings the least benefit of any sequel trilogy and the ninth in the global ranking of the year

We started with a film that could not be left out of this analysis the closing film of the Skywalker arc. Controversial in its proposal, but also very successful at the box office, although not as much as its predecessors.

The box office revenue for the film rises to $ 1.07 billion. The game, if we correct it according to the previous explanatory note, remains in some total revenue of $ 927 million.

At the cost level, here the matter is shot too much. The film's budget is already high, reaching 275 million dollars. It is true that it is inferior to that of ‘The Last Jedi’ (317 million) but somewhat higher than ‘The awakening of the Force’ (245 million). Compared to other 2019 movies, it is one of the highest. To this are added other costs as always, or the participations worth 75 million – Disney does not pay from the break-even point, but based on the box office results – that are distributed among the director J.J. Abrams, the cast and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy. In total, the costs reach 627 million dollars.

The total profit is easy to get, and it comes down to 300 million. A very low game considering the levels in which we were moving. If we do an analysis in relative terms, that is to say, the ratio that results from dividing the income (927 million) between the costs (627 million) and that from now on we will simply call profitability, we speak of a scarce 1.48.

The domestic box office of ‘Skywalker's rise’ (515.2 million) is below ‘The Last Jedi’ (620.18 million) and ‘The awakening of the Force’ (936.62 million). The same happens in global box office, so it is not surprising that it is the one less benefits from this sequel trilogy. Those commented 300 million profit are below the 417.5 million ‘The Last Jedi’ or of the 780.11 million ‘The awakening of the Force’.

In the total ranking, the film is the ninth with the most benefit of 2019.

Spider-Man: Far From Home

The film with the most Sony benefits of 2019 and the eighth in overall computation

Last year we were also able to enjoy the Tom Holland's second Spider-Man movie at UCM. A movie that grossed a whopping $ 1.131 billion at the box office. Income that is above that of "Captain Marvel". These were distributed in 390.5 million from the United States, and the rest at the box office of the rest of the countries. Correcting this figure for what was previously commented, it gives some total revenue of $ 787 million.

If we go to costs, we are talking about a production budget of 160 million, shares of 40 million (Tom Holland takes 5% once the break-even point is reached) and other budget items, which in global calculation rise to the $ 448 million in costs.

At first glance it can be seen that we have an income below "Captain Marvel" and costs very similar to this one. Thus, although we speak of a more than interesting profit of 339 million dollars. It's below this other Marvel Studios movie, but this wall-climbing sequel is far more beneficial than "Spider-Man: Homecoming", which had a positive result of 200.1 million.

With this data, 'Far from home' it also became the Sony movie with the most benefits of 2019. The profitability of the film was 1.76. This makes it occupy the Eighth position at the general computing profit level of 2019.

Here we remember that the financing of the film, 25% fell into the hands of Disney (unlike the previous film that was only 5%). It is important to note also that Disney owns the merchandising rights to Spider-Man, but this is more difficult to assess and is left out of this analysis.

Captain Marvel

Fifth most beneficial movie of 2019

A controversial film but it stands as the fifth film with the best ratio. The movie bridge to Avengers: Endgame At the time it marked the second best weekend premiere of a UCM movie — and third best data due to Avengers: Endgame-. Its box office reached a total of $ 1.128 billion. In this particular case, China's box office is interesting because although it grossed $ 154.1 million, only 25% of that revenue went to the Disney account. In global computation, 45% of the box office went to Disney, and if we add to that the other items of income, such as domestic launch, television income … we are going to total revenue of 865 million.

His income adds up more than that of "Joker", but in costs the thing shoots up more. Here the total costs reach 451 million dollars, between production cost (175 million), participations for the protagonist Brie Larson and directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (25 million) and other expenses.

This results in a total profit of $ 414 million. Its profitability is 1.92, that is to say, of each dollar spent on the film, they have obtained 1.92 dollars.

Joker

Fourth film with the highest profit of 2019 and the most profitable of the year

The film's worldwide box office is $ 1.074 billion, the best ever for an R-rated film. This figure drops to $ 830 million in revenue once we corrected it.

As for costs, we start from 70 million of the film's production cost, knowing that Warner Bros. allied with Bron Studios and Village Roadshow to cover the budget (Warner Bros. only paid 25% of that budget). Then we add other costs, such as the bonus that the actors take. In this case, it seems that Joaquin Phoenix took a proportional share, but only from the moment the film began to be profitable, that is, when costs were covered (in technical terms, the so-called break-even point). This translated in this case into a total of $ 105 million in shares / bond.

The total costs, between some items and others, amounts to $ 393 million. This results in a net profit of $ 437 million, which in turn is distributed with 50% for Warner Bros and the other half for Bron and Village Roadshow. This also makes its profit ratio a great 2.11.

Avengers: Endgame

The biggest benefit of 2019

We close with the great movie of the year. The currently highest grossing film in history worldwide (not if we limit ourselves domestically, there it is ‘The awakening of the Force’), and that it was a real event last year.

With a global box office that borders on 2,800 million, it is not surprising that Avengers: Endgame be the movie with biggest profit of 2019. It was a movie that also worked very well outside of the United States, as it has a domestic collection of 858.37 million, and the rest of the box office was grossed in other countries. A very good proportion, reflecting the great interest in the film beyond its borders, including in China.

The net figure of total revenue is $ 1.789 billion. Far above the previous commented films.

At the cost level, we start from a production budget of 356 million. A very strong bet but it is not for less because it was the conclusion of a bow that had been riding for years. The total costs rise to $ 899 million. In this film we talk about 175 million in participations for the team, that is, 25% more than with ‘Infinity War’ (140 million). Robert Downey Jr. would pocket 55 million, of that 175 million, for this latest incarnation of his role as Iron Man, and most of the cast also earned a percentage of the box office (remember, Disney doesn't cast once the point of Balance).

With an income of 1,789 billion dollars, and eliminating the costs of 899 million (budget, marketing, etc.), the film had 890 million profit. A true bestiality that raises the profitability ratio to 1.99, that is, of every dollar spent, they received practically 2 dollars.

So far, the 2019 films that are thematic of the blog and that have managed to sneak into the top of the films with the most benefit from last year. Obviously there are other gaps in the ranking, because superhero movies do not occupy all the top of 2019, so the top 5 they complete it in second position "Frozen 2" (profit 600 million; ratio 2.32) and in third "The Lion King" (profit 580 million; ratio 1.93). Here it is necessary to say, as seen with the sequel film Frozen, that We are not talking about films with greater profitability, but films with greater profit.

