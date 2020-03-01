Moscow police detain a driver who was driving with a replica of the Batmobile

Share it:

Batman is one of the franchises of DC Comics With more followers worldwide. The adventures of the Dark Knight of Gotham have been taken to film and television on numerous occasions, preparing a new installment that will hit theaters in 2021 titled The Batman on a provisional basis.

One of the objects of worship, inside the bat's arsenal, is undoubtedly its peculiar car, the Batmobile. However, a fan has decided to cross the limits of legality and has circulated through the streets of downtown Moscow Last weekend with a replica of more than six meters of this car. The police have arrested this reckless driver, a 32 year old man, who now must pay several fines before he can recover his precious work of collecting.

According to the newspaper La Vanguardia, the reason for the arrest was mainly the illegality of the vehicle, since It was manufactured in a private workshop without following the approved safety standards. In addition, it is not registered, not to mention that it measures more than 6 meters and carried a night vision camera and a laser pointer.

This gigantic replica of the Batmobile was manufactured in the United States, but has undergone certain adjustments in Russia in a tuning workshop called Fast Boom Pro. The vehicle follows the aesthetics of the Batman car we saw in Batman vs. Superman: The Dawn of Justice and was acquired last October by $ 842,000, a price that now adds several fines.

Paying $ 842,000 for a car that we could never use on public roads seems exorbitant, but this fan had no choice but to accept it. Driving an unapproved vehicle jeopardizes the safety of both the driver and other people circulating through the streets of Moscow at that moment.