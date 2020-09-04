Mortiary The Patriot debuts on October 11, the first official trailer is online

Share it:

Finally here we are. A few moments ago Bandai Namco showed the first official trailer of Moriarty The Patriot, the anime adaptation edited by Production IG and taken from the homonymous manga by Ryosuke Takeuchi and Hikaru Miyoshi. The clip, visible at the top of the article, also reveals that the first episode will be broadcast on 11 October.

Along with the release date, it was also confirmed that the young singer was born in 1994 Tasuku Hatanaka (Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress, Stars Align) will sing “Dying Wish”, the opening theme of the anime, while the STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION (Food Wars, Dimension W) will handle the ending, titled “Alpha”.

We remind you that Moriarty the Patriot currently counts twelve volumes published from 2 August 2016 to today. The story follows the adventures of James and William Moriarty, two English brothers adopted by a noble family. Their criminal path will lead them several times to clash with Sherlock Holmes. At the moment the number of episodes of the first season has not yet been confirmed, even if, considering the material available, it will be difficult to talk about a two-cour series.

What do you think of it? Are you interested in this anime? Let us know with a comment! Meanwhile, we take the opportunity to remind you that another highly anticipated series will be released in the same month, namely Jujutsu Kaisen.