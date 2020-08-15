Mortal Shell will also have a physical edition on PS4, Xbox One and PC

Share it:

It looks like the development team of Mortal Shell could not ignore the large number of requests from players to also bring aphysical edition of the soulslike.

In fact, in the last few hours, the announcement of the physical version of Mortal Shell arrived, which will reach the stores no earlier than 2 October 2020 due to long production times and will be available on the following platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. In addition to the game disc, a poster it's a artbook that will show unpublished characters and settings. However, it should be noted that inside the case of the PC version there will not be a disc but only the code to be entered on the Epic Games Store to redeem a digital copy of the title. The price of this version will be 34.99 euros across all platforms and will be available exclusively in Europe and North America from authorized resellers.

We remind you that the digital version of the game will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (in exclusive time on the Epic Games store) starting next Tuesday 18 August 2020.

