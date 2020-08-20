Mortal Shell: where to find all the Weapons in the game

Share it:

Within the spooky world of Mortal Shell, the new souls-like made with Unreal Engine 4, it is possible to recover a total of four different weapons, each with a unique moveset and two special abilities. Let's find out in this guide how to recover them all.

Consecrated Sword

This sword is the weapon with which you will start every game within Mortal Shell: it is provided to the player automatically, immediately after completing the tutorial teaching you to dodge and harden your exoskeleton; to get it, simply interact with the statue located at the bottom of the area.

It is a weapon well balanced in terms of damage, speed and range, while not excelling in any of these characteristics, it can be used by all types of exoskeletons and gives its best in one-on-one battles, preferring a “hit and run” strategy.

Here are the two special abilities of the Sacred Sword:

Mechanical Tip – when used, a spike appears from the sword and allows the character to project forward, inflicting a large amount of damage and stunning the enemy, including bosses.

– when used, a spike appears from the sword and allows the character to project forward, inflicting a large amount of damage and stunning the enemy, including bosses. Tip of Fire – very similar to the Mechanical Point in every characteristic, but with the difference that it adds Fire damage to the target when it hits it.

Flame Mallet

This weapon can be found at the entrance to the Sanctuary of the Ash: interacting with the pedestal will trigger a fight against the named boss Hadern, a rather simple battle as your opponent's attacks are slow and very predictable. Once you have defeated Hadern you can return to the Ash Sanctuary: you will find the Mallet in the arms of the statue nearby.

This weapon allows you to make wide swings thanks to its great range, but most of the attacks of its moveset require a rather long charge time: suitable for quickly thinning out large groups of enemies.

Let's now see the two unique skills of the weapon:

Foundry stone – by activating this ability, your character will hit the ground with the club, inflicting high area damage and applying a burning effect to the target, which inflicts fire damage over time.

– by activating this ability, your character will hit the ground with the club, inflicting high area damage and applying a burning effect to the target, which inflicts fire damage over time. Awakening Stone – once activated, it applies fire damage to any enemy hit by the Mallet until the special effect ends.

Martyr's Blade

The Martyr's Blade can be found in the area of ​​the named temple Crypt of the Martyrs: interacting with the pedestal will trigger another fight against Hadern, and after defeating him, as before, you can find the weapon by interacting with the statue.

The Martyr's Blade is a sword with a great range of blows and that inflicts enormous damage: it can be used effectively against both single enemies and groups of opponents.

Weapon skills:

Petrified Ice – by activating this ability, the Martyr's Blade will become covered with ice, freezing all enemies that will be hit by the sword.

– by activating this ability, the Martyr's Blade will become covered with ice, freezing all enemies that will be hit by the sword. Area ice – using this special technique, the character will jump into the air, then hit the ground with the sword, freezing all enemies within range of the skill.

Hammer and Chisel

This weapon can be recovered at the entrance to the Eternal Narthex, again only after defeating Hadern and interacting with the usual statue.

Hammer and Chisel allow you to carry out a large number of quick attacks in quick succession, which despite inflicting little damage are able to be dangerous thanks to the status of poisoning which apply to enemies hit; the Hammer, on the other hand, allows you to stun enemies that are hit by a few consecutive hits. Thanks to this peculiarity they are excellent for quick attack and retreat strategies, advisable with the most dangerous boss fights that do not leave much time to fall back after an attack.

Let's now see the two unique abilities of this weapon:

Scented censer – by activating this ability, the character will project forward, spinning on itself and inflicting damage to all enemies in the area of ​​effect.

– by activating this ability, the character will project forward, spinning on itself and inflicting damage to all enemies in the area of ​​effect. Filthy censer – Using this technique, you can perform a ranged attack by hitting the chisel with the hammer: this ability inflicts an enormous amount of damage to the first target it hits.

Ballistazooka

The Ballistazooka is theonly ranged weapon present for now within the world of Mortal Shell, and allows you to launch large darts that inflict a lot of damage on enemies and bosses.

This weapon can be found under the Work station inside the Fallgrim Tower, on the first floor: to repair it, buy the Tools for Vlas at a cost of 8 thousand Tar, after which you can place it at the workbench (doing so will also provide you with a first supply of 5 Big Darts, the ammunition used by the Ballistazooka).

Caution– The names of some weapons or abilities may be slightly different from those actually entered in the game. We invite you to report any errors using the dedicated form.

We remind you that on our pages you can find the review of Mortal Shell.