Mortal Shell: the Video Preview after the soulslike Beta test

Mortal Shell has captured the attention of soulslike fans since its announcement, thanks to its dark and mysterious style, its particular mechanics and its being a sincere tribute to the works of Hidetaka Miyazaki.

Now that Mortal Shell is in Beta, we have been able to try a demo of the game to get a precise idea of ​​its characteristics. We say it right away: the tested version does not yet fully reveal the potential of Mortal Shell indeed it leaves some room for some doubts. This does not exclude, in any case, that the finished product may prove to be very interesting.

The main character has great power, that of own the body of ancient warriors and take advantage of their characteristics and abilities. This is the main feature of Mortal Shell's playful fabric, since in the final game there will be several "shells" associated with different fighting styles. In essence, it is a reinterpretation of the concept of class. The title even allows you to choose which shell to play at any time, even during a fight, as long as you use a consumable tool.

There are many aspects worthy of an analysis, therefore for more details we leave you with the Video Preview attached at the top of this news and the report of the Mortal Shell test by Daniele D'Orefice.