Mortal Shell: the Beta involved over 350,000 players

The Mortal Shell Beta seems to have been quite successful: the developers of Cold Symmetry have made it known that the testing phase involved over 350,000 players, more than positive numbers considering that we are talking about an independent project.

Beta scored five million views combined on YouTube and Twitch it is also made known that more than 150,000 caresses have been given to the cats in the game. Numbers that testify to the discreet hype linked to this title, an Action RPG with Soulslike hues that stands out for a dark and sick atmosphere and traditional but well-kept gameplay.

As emerged from the Mortal Shell Beta test, the project is still immature but "he has the chance, however, to prove to be an appreciable emulator of the Dark Souls. If the setting and the feeling of mystery have already caught our attention, the Cold Symmetry game has yet to prove itself valid in terms of level design and combat system."

The study will use the feedback received during the Beta for improve some aspects of production, including the technical sector, in view of the official launch set for the end of the year on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.