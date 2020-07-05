Mortal Shell, Soulslike Open Beta surprisingly opened: how to access

Share it:

After spreading a few keys both via email and through the official social profiles, Cold Symmetry, the independent studio behind Mortal Shell, decided to officially start the Open Beta phase of his long-awaited Soulslike title.

How to download Mortal Shell from the Epic Games Store

The developers are taking steps to notify all those who have subscribed to the newsletter that the Open Beta phase has started on PC. The game can be downloaded directly from the Epic Games Store, but you may not be able to find it by looking for it on the store, given that the Beta was published a few minutes ago. For this reason, Cold Symmetry has directly provided the official link to download Mortal Shell.

Passing through the latter, just click on the "Get" button, log in with your Epic account and press first on the "Place the order" button (which is obviously zero euros) and then on the "Accept" button. . After that, you will be asked to open the Epic Games Store client or install it. Once this is done, click on the Mortal Shell Beta panel inside the client, accept the license agreement and click "Install". Perfect, now the system will boot the download, which has a weight of 6.22 GB. Have fun!

If you want to know more about the title involved, we advise you to consult our preview of Mortal Shell.