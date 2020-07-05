Mortal Shell in action: video gameplay for the soulslike Beta, between Boss and exloration

Share it:

Following the announcement of the Closed Beta and the publication of a new trailer for Mortal Shell, the soulslike inspired by FromSoftware productions of the caliber of Dark Souls and Bloodborne returns to show itself to the public.

The test session of the title has in fact officially started, and, as expected, the first ones video gameplay are making their way online, offering a first look at the current declination of the Action GDR. Particularly interesting is the video that we propose at the beginning of this news, which offers an overview of well 40 minutes of Mortal Shell.

The game session captures the early stages of the adventure, including exploration, fighting and Boss fight. In particular, the player found himself moving his steps in the areas of Fallgrim and of Crypt of the Martyrs. On the opponents' front, he instead faced in battle Harros and the two Shells Tiel. What do you think of Mortal Shell, now that it is possible to see him in action for a fairly large period of time?

For more details on the soulslike, on the pages of Everyeye you will find a rich preview of Mortal Shell, edited by our Federico Sardo. Recall that Mortal Shell will be sold at a budget price, with publication expected on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, with exclusive Epic Games Store thunderstorm.