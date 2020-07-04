Mortal Shell, Beta: 50 free keys up for grabs from the development team

Share it:

The soulslike inspired by Dark Souls, Bloodborne and other works by FromSoftware has recently been presented to the public thanks to the opening of a Beta of Mortal Shell.

Participants are having the opportunity to test a portion of theaction RPG, as well as several features and mechanics, among which exploration and boss fight stand out. Activated during the day of Friday 3 July, this first Mortal Shell test session is underway for PC. To celebrate the milestone and allow more users to take advantage of this opportunity, the development team has decided to offer free keys to access the Beta of the title.

In particular, as you can verify directly at the bottom of this news, theofficial Mortal Shell Twitter account proposed an interesting initiative. In fact, the players will be able to comment on the twitter by explaining the reasons for which they await the title. Among the latter, 50 will be selected, which will be awarded a prize free key for the Beta by Mortal Shell. The initiative is already active and will remain available until 11:00 on Saturday 4 July.

Expected on PC, PlayStation 4 is Xbox One, the action RPG is still without a release date: for more information on the pages of Everyeye you can find an interesting preview of Mortal Shell.