Mortal Shell: achievements and cloud saves arrive in beta on the Epic Store

One of the founders of Cold Symmetry, team responsible for the recent Mortal Shell, informed their Twitter followers that the beta of the game on Epic Games Store just got a major update.

Anyone who has purchased the game on the Epic Games Store can in fact decide whether to play the standard version or access the Technical Test, which is an alternative version of the game in which the developers are testing the next news. By downloading this second version of the soulslike you can therefore have a first taste of the Epic Games Store Achievements and cloud saves, thanks to which you no longer have to worry about losing all progress.

We remind you that the game is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, a platform on which it is an exclusive time of the Epic Games store. In case you missed it, anyone who has not used the 10 euro voucher of the summer sales can buy the game on the EGS for 19.99 euro.

Have you already taken a look at our Mortal Shell review? On our pages you can also find a Mortal Shell weapons guide, in which you will find everything you need to know about the tools of death present in the soulslike.