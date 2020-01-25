Mortal Kombat's new animated movie will have an R rating

Share it:

A few days ago we learned that Mortal Kombat had already selected voices for some of his main characters. This new animation tape will be held under the title Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge (Revenge of Scorpion).

If you know this fight videogame franchise, you will know that part of its success is due to its bloodthirsty scenes and its devastating fighters. If this new adaptation wants to be faithful to the franchise, it would have to maintain the same level of violence and gore that we found in video games, and it seems that it will be so.

Ed boon, director of Mortal Kombat 11, the latest installment of this saga of games, has talked about the film on his personal Twitter account. The creative has compared this new animated Mortal Kombat movie with Joker and with Killing Joke, the Batman comic titled in Spain as "Murderous joke", one of the most macabre of DC Comics.

What do all these films have in common?

– Joker Movie

– Killing Joke animated film

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge will have an R rating, that is, it will not be suitable for minors, something predictable given the nature of the franchise. Boon also plays the role of creative consultant for the film and has ensured that both Brutalities and Fatalities are well present in this new animated film.

That an animated film does not mean that it should be suitable for children. This is something that the Mortal Kombat saga knows well and that, fortunately, will continue to maintain in his films. Other future releases, such as Deadpool 3, have also decided to remain classified as R in the United States. In this case, fans of Deadpool They feared for the future of the franchise due to the recent purchase of Fox by Disney.

In addition, Mortal Kombat prepares the reboot of his real action movie and recently we learned that he had finished filming.