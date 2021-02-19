Mortal Kombat: Princess Kitana in a cosplay prepares to fight

The deadly combat to decide the fate of the Earth has been at the center of the Mortal Kombat video games several times, a videogame saga that has lasted for decades and is always able to capture old and new fans. The historical characters, the bloody and brutal moves, the violent arenas, Mortal Kombat is remembered for all of this.

Despite being known as a videogame saga, Mortal Kombat will receive a film that will be released on April 16 in the USA and which therefore marks the return of this saga to film. We have reviewed many iconic characters in the flesh, from the famous Sub Zero and Scorpion to the various fighters Sonia, Jax, Kung Lao, Liu Kang, Raiden, Goro and many others.

Chi seems to be missing for now is Kitana, Shao Khan’s daughter princess who will only appear in Mortal Kombat 2. Not being part of the roster of the first video game, it is likely that she will be temporarily sidelined or left for minor roles. But in the meantime we can still see a real version thanks to Carolina Gatica. The model has in fact decided to create a Princess Kitana cosplay which, as you can see below, wears the clothes we saw her fight in Mortal Kombat 2.

Besides Kitana, Jade also received a cosplay.