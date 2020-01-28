Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge – Exclusive trailer debut

Share it:

Finish him! Take a first look at Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, the animated feature film with R rating that will arrive on Blu-ray, DVD and digital format in the spring of 2020, when you see the progress in the player above or in the insert that you have at your disposal below.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge introduces us to Outworld and Earthrealm champions fighting to the death in a tournament that will determine the fate of Earth. The film seems largely inspired by the 2011 Mortal Kombat game, which in turn readjusted elements of the first three games released in the early 1990s.

Starting directly from the 2011 game, Scorpion's Revenge brings back voice actor Patrick Seitz as Scorpion, who also played Scorpion in Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe and Mortal Kombat X. But Seitz is not the only veteran actor of the MK franchise in Scorpion's Revenge.

A couple of Mortal Kombat 11 actors join the Scorpion's Revenge voice set, but in different roles than they did in the 2019 game. David B. Mitchell, who played Geras and Sektor in MK11, expresses Raiden here , while Ike Amadi, who played Shao Kahn and Cyrax in MK11, expresses the leader of the OIA, Jax Briggs in Scorpion's Revenge.

Another returning Mortal Kombat voice actor is Kevin Michael Richardson as Goro, a role he previously voiced in the 1995 live action movie.

For those who are not players. The most notable names in the voice cast of Scorpion's Revenge are without a doubt Joel McHale of Community and Jennifer Carpenter of Dexter as Johnny Cage and Sonya Blade, respectively.

You can see the full cast of voices below:

Joel McHale as Johnny Cage

Jennifer Carpenter as Sonya Blade

Jordan Rodrigues as Lui Kang

Patrick Seitz as Scorpion & Hanzo Hasashi

Steve Blum as Sub-Zero

Artt Butler as Shang Tsung

Darin De Paul as Quan Chi

Robin Atkin Downes as Kano

David B. Mitchell as Raiden

Ike Amadi as Jax Briggs

Kevin Michael Richardson as Goro

Gray Griffin as Kitana & Satoshi Hasashi

Fred Tatasciore as Demon Torturer

Behind the movie, the film crew includes several creatives from DC Universe Original Movie. For example. Ethan Spaulding as director and Jeremy Adams as screenwriter. There are also Rick Morales as producer and Jim Krieg as co-producer. Sam Register is the executive producer.

However, the participation of so many DC animation veterans shouldn't come as a surprise, since Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge is produced by the same studio. Warner Bros. Animation (which produced Scorpion’s Revenge in coordination with NeatherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment).

Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon (of NetherRealm Studios) is the film's creative consultant.