Mortal Kombat Kollection is listed for several platforms

The multiple leaks that pointed to a series of remastering of the Mortal Kombat franchise commissioned by Warner Bros. seem to have finally found confirmation thanks to a listing of the PEGI age rating system.

A future release has been listed under the name of Mortal Kombat Kollection Online and on the linked platforms you can find Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and Xbox One together with a qualification for adults by "strong and frequent violence ".

In the description of the product listed you can read "the original Mortal Kombat trilogy that fans have always wanted", which leaves little room for imagination at this point. It is also promised"visual enhancements, gameplay and online options".

Already in April 2019 it was leaked that Blind Squirrel Games (BioShock: The Collection) was working on modernizing the first three Mortal Kombat following a proposal made to Ed Boon, co-creator of the franchise. At that time Warner Bros. denied the project stating that they could not leave something of such value in the hands of a studio without any complete set in its catalog.

This is fantastic news for veterans of the wrestling license who want to revisit the classic titles with some improvements and the possibility of measuring themselves with players from all over the world in online battles. It is very possible that an official announcement is made sooner rather than later considering that the filtration leaves little room for the mistake.

In related news are the constant updates of Mortal Kombat 11, a game that does not stop growing with the arrival of new fighters. Recently a DC guest has arrived and could not be more appropriate for a license full of murderers and maniacs, as it is the Joker, the fashion villain.