Mortal Kombat: Jade captures and conquers in a bold and sexy Fae Morris cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mortal Kombat has returned explosively in the last decade thanks to the new realization of the boys NetherRealm Studios. After the episode simply titled "Mortal Kombat", in which we reviewed Johnny Cage, Scorpion, Sub Zero and all the other fighters with a new story behind them, the game of records Mortal Kombat X came.

The series then went on to produce titles with the recent Mortal Kombat XI and its Aftermath expansion. Many of the historical characters have returned to this trio of new generation titles, including the beautiful but deadly Jade. The fighter is Kitana's childhood friend and was trained by Shao Kahn as an assassin.

As well as Kitana and Mileena, Jade also wears several pretty seductive costumes during the series, right from her own first appearance in Mortal Kombat II. Despite the change of clothes in the recent Mortal Kombat XI, the most famous dress is the one that leaves a strong glimpse of all the forms of the woman. Fae Morris, a model and cosplayer, has ventured into the world of Mortal Kombat by making a jade cosplay. The girl provided two photos in which she put on display both the dress made and worn and the stunning physique. Do you like this return of Jade?