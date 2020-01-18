Entertainment

Mortal Kombat announces the voices of Johnny Cage and Sonya Blade in his new animated film

January 18, 2020
While Mortal Kombat 11 prepares to receive his new fighter, Joker, the franchise has decided to go further and return to the big screen with a new animated film by Warner Bros. Animation.

The tape will arrive sometime during the first half of 2020. Their main faces already have the performance of Joel McHale and Jennifer Carpenter, who have already been chosen as Johnny Cage and Sonya Bladerespectively.

According to the announcement, this new animated adaptation called Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge is already under development. The film is directed by Ethan Spaulding (Batman: Assault n Arkham) with a screenplay by Jeremy Adams (Teen Titans Go! V. Teen Titans).

Jordan Rodrigues is added to these names as Lui Kang; Patrick Seitz as Scorpion and Hanzo Hasashi; Steve Blum as Sub-Zero; Artt Butler as Shang Tsung; Darin De Paul as Quan Chi; Robin Atkin Downes as Kano; David B. Mitchell as Raiden; Ike Amadi as Jax Briggs; Kevin Michael Richardson as Goro; Gray Griffin as Kitana and Satoshi Hasashi; and Fred Tatasciore as Demon Torturer.

New Line is currently filming a new live-action film of the franchise that will be released in 2021, although we still don't know if both will be related.

Check out the analysis of the latest NetherRealm Studios title, Mortal Kombat 11, a title that can be enjoyed at PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.

