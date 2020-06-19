Mortal Kombat and Injustice arriving on PS5 and Xbox Series X: NetherRealm hires!

Share it:

Job announcements can often anticipate some detail or information about the projects of a given development team: recently, for example, the direction taken by the expansion of the Guerrilla Games staff has correctly anticipated the announcement of Horizon: Forbidden West.

Now, it's the turn of Netherrealm, software house affiliated to the gaming division owned by Warner Bros. The team is in fact looking for a Principal Software Engineer, whose duties are extremely interesting. The professional judged suitable must in fact take care of shaping a new one next gen graphics for the franchises of Mortal Kombat is injustice.

A very interesting premise, which does not seem to leave many doubts about the fact that the two fighting games are destined to return also on the new flagships Sony and Microsoft. The NetherRealm Principal Software Engineer will have to work closely with the Lead Engineer to shape a "state of the art graphics technology for PlayStation 5 is Xbox Series X ". In short, it seems that the Warner Bros team is not wasting time and is ready to try its hand at productions specially designed for the next gen.

Waiting to learn more, we report that the recent rumors that would like the Warner Bros gaming division on sale have not yet been confirmed.