Mortal Kombat 11: Three characters leaked from their DLC

After a long wait, Spawn is already a character available in Mortal Kombat 11. But … which ones will arrive in the future? Although there is no official announcement about it, the update of Spawn himself has given more than evident clues about three of the future characters that could arrive via DLC. Here we tell you all the details.

The characters in question would be Ash from Ash vs Evil Dead, Sheeva and Fujin. All three have been cited by a number of sources with a great reputation on these issues (via Gamerant). Furthermore, these also appeared in the game's archives in the past.And that might indicate, on the other hand, that they could all come through a theoretical Kombat Pack 2.

However, those references were removed from the game files after the Joker update. So far, they have reappeared with the Spawn update. Something that a famous modder has reported that, as confirmed by those same sources, has impersonated the user @thethiney on Twitter.

According to the modder, the names of the characters can be found in Spawn's text files, confirming that they have indeed returned. Also, now that the last character that was announced has arrived, it would be no surprise that Netherealm was close to making announcements regarding the future of the game.

Anyway, there are many fans who are concerned about something related to this leak. And it's about the possibility that these three fighters are the only ones to arrive in the next Kombat Pack. Although, to tell the truth, that they are the only ones leaked does not mean that they will be the only ones in the pack. It could also simply mean that they are the first ones that have already been developed. And all that in case the news is confirmed officially, of course.