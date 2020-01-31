Mortal Kombat 11 Pro Kompetition Championship 2020: all the details on the final

Share it:

Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment, NetherRealm Studios and Intersport have announced that the championship's Final Kombat 2020 final Mortal Kombat 11 Pro Kompetition will see the special participation of Todd McFarlane, Keith David, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa and Ed Boon.

Furthermore, as part of the central event of the world eSport program, all those present at Final Kombat 2020 will be able to preview the official Spawn gameplay trailer in Mortal Kombat 11, attend the presentation of additional content and engage in on-site activities . Final Kombat 2020 will take place on March 8or at the historic Park West theater in Chicago and will bring together the sixteen best players in the world of Mortal Kombat 11. The group includes regular season tournament winners in North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia and the Middle East, and the finalist of the Last Chance Qualifier event that will take place on March 7 at the Ignite Gaming Lounge in Skokie, Illinois. All sixteen fighters will compete during the Final Kombat to win a share of the $ 100,000 prize pool.

The Final Kombat 2020 will be broadcast live on all Mortal Kombat 11 channels. Below you can consult the complete list of qualifiers for Final Kombat 2020, as well as the list of personalities present and the activities planned during the event.

Qualify Final Kombat 2020

SonicFox (United States)

BC Dragon (United States)

CGL NinjaKilla_212 (United States)

NASR Tekken Master (Bahrain)

PXP A F0xy Grampa (Great Britain)

AF DizzyTT (Great Britain)

UYU Deoxys (United States)

PG Hayatei (Canada)

UYU Rewind (United States)

END Scar (United States)

CGL Tweedy (United States)

Noble Semij (United States)

LOK Nivek (Greece)

D2-Stabs (Canada)

Konqueror249 (Brazil)

Last Chance Qualifier winner (will be decreed on March 7th)

Final Kombat 2020 guests and activities

Special participation by Todd McFarlane (creator of Spawn and creative director of McFarlane Toys), Keith David (voice of Spawn in Mortal Kombat 11), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (voice of Shang Tsung in Mortal Kombat 11) and Ed Boon (creative director of NetherRealm Studios and co-creator of Mortal Kombat).

Preview of the official gameplay trailer of Spawn in Mortal Kombat 11, along with the presentation of other content and activities on site. Spawn will be added to the host of characters featured in Mortal Kombat 11 on March 17 (early access), as part of the Kombat Pack.

Exclusive uncensored view of the trailer for Mortal Kombat Legends Scorpion's Revenge.

Presence of the ambassadors of MK Kollective Boss Logic (digital artist), Alicia Marie (costume designer) and Kickstradomis (artist / shoe designer).

Visitors will also find the preview of them waiting for them new Mortal Kombat 11 action figures created by McFarlane Toys, a photo booth inspired by Spawn and exclusive promotional gadgets of the Mortal Kombat 11 Final Kombat 2020 for everyone. Thanks to Rooster Teeth, it will also be possible to buy Mortal Kombat 11 merchandising on site.