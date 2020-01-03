Mortal Kombat 11: Joker's grin protagonist of the video that celebrates the new year

Share it:

The guys from the NetherRealm studios celebrate the beginning of 2020 with a disturbing teaser of Joker, the next character arriving in the fighting world of Mortal Kombat 11.

The video published by the software house of Ed Boon on the official social profiles of MK11, in fact, he shows the grin of Batman's favorite antagonist (fans of Two Faces, Penguin or Riddler don't want it) impressed on several walls on a wall together with the words "HA! HA! HA ! " which takes up its unmistakable laughter.

Among the pouring rain that bathes the perimeter walls of what, presumably, should be the Arkham madhouse (or the Blackgate Penitentiary), the Dark Knight's nemesis is thus preparing to reverse his fatal anger against all the warriors of Mortal Kombat 11 who will dare to challenge him starting from January 28, coinciding with its arrival in the title on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch.

Who is in possession of Kombat Pack will be able to wear Joker shoes from January 28, while for all the others it will be necessary to wait until following week and provide for the purchase of the new MK11 fighter through the game's internal store. In the meantime, why not fool the wait by admiring the Mortal Kombat 11 trailer once again with Joker speaking Italian?