Mortal Kombat 11: Joker is available and among its costumes there is one inspired by the Penguin

The time has finally come to take on the role of the madman Joker in Mortal Kombat 11, the fighting game Netherrealm Studios which was updated today to accommodate the historical nemesis of the Dark Knight.

After showing us the four different Joker Brutalities in Mortal Kombat 11, the development team made the character available to all owners of the Kombat Pack, the DLC containing all the additional fighters available and those coming soon. Among the peculiarities of the character we not only find references to Injustice 3, which are activated in the Joker against Joker matches, but also a bizarre costume inspired by the design of the Penguin, another famous enemy of Batman. In fact, like all the other characters, the Joker can also be customized with a rich set of weapons and additional pieces of equipment that can be unlocked by completing the timed towers.

It should be noted that all owners of the game who have not made the purchase of the Kombat Pack will not be able to play as a Joker until next week, when the additional wrestler will be available for purchase separately.

In case you didn't know, we remind you that now only one character is missing to complete the Kombat Pack: let's talk about Spawn, wrestler who will see the light in the game only next March 17, 2020.