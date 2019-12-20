Mortal Kombat 11 celebrates Christmas with new special events

Share it:

Warner Bros and NetherRealm announce the new in-game events inspired by the parties that will be part of Mortal Kombat 11: Winter Wonderland (December 22-27) and Ring in the New Year (December 28 through January 2) within the Time Towers mode will be available as a free update.

Both events will include a series of Christmas-themed changes, allowing players to earn new skins, sets of items, konsumables themed and other in-game rewards. Below is additional information on the free Mortal Kombat 11 updates for the holiday season:

The Special Event of the Winter Wonderland Towers (available from 22nd to 27th December) will include three towers with Christmas-themed modifications, in the form of falling Killer Kane, Tarkatan in sled, parachute gingerbread deaths, explosive puppets, Christmas trees, menorahs and comets.

The Special Event of the Ring in the New Year Towers (available from December 22nd to January 2nd) will be marked by three Towers that will accompany players in the new decade with modest party-themed, including a stroboscopic ball, champagne bottles, confetti, fireworks and a digital clock for the countdown to the new year.

There Kombat League, the seasonal competitive mode of Mortal Kombat 11, has now reached its seventh edition, ‘Season of Konquest,’ and is now available to all players who participate by 7 January. The start of the next Kombat League season is scheduled for January 14th.

Players can jump into the fray on these Christmas holidays with the Kombat Pack of Mortal Kombat 11, the best way to expand the gaming experience of Mortal Kombat 11 with new downloadable content (DLC), like six new characters, various skins, sets of objects and one-week early access to all content.

The new characters that will be added to Mortal Kombat 11 with the Kombat Pack include: Sindel (already available), Joker (from January 28th in early access) e Spawn (from 17 March in early access), in addition to the iconic Terminator T-800 (already available), Nightwolf (already available) and Shang Tsung (already available). The Kombat Pack is available as part of the Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition or even separately. All DLC characters and bonus character skins will also be available individually at the end of the early access week.