Entertainment

Moro's confusion in front of Goku Super Saiyan Blue

March 30, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

In the first clash between Goku, Vegeta and Moro, villain of the new narrative arc of Dragon Ball Super , it has been revealed that the latter is able to absorb energy directly from the planets and living creatures, and this has allowed the sorcerer to win the fight with the two Saiyans, drastically reducing their power.

In fact in that episode Vegeta, despite being in the form of Super Saiyan Blue, he was repeatedly frustrated at not being able to harm his opponent in the least. Although Moro should know about this particular transformation of the Saiyans, in the recent chapter 58, however, he seems to be surprised.

In fact in the last pages of the manga signed by Toriyama and Toyotarō we have seen the Goku's return to Earth, ready to defend his companions from the threat of Moro's henchmen. Once they reach Gohan and Piccolo and easily defeat Saganbo, Goku openly confronts the wizard, transforming himself into Super Saiyan Blue.

READ:  Death Stranding will also have photo mode on PS4

Moro is strangely surprised, perhaps because he did not expect to review the transformation faced on Namek. Goku soon passes, however, to the first stage of the Ultra Instinct, Sign, and the contempt for such power shown by Moro makes us understand that in the past it has already had to do with divine technique. Furthermore, it is plausible to think that the sorcerer could also absorb Ultra Instinct, which would make this enemy even more fearful.

What do you think of this particular confusion on Moro's part? Could it be a simple forgetfulness or did he not expect Goku to become so strong in a short time? Let us know with a comment below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.