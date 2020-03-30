Moro's confusion in front of Goku Super Saiyan Blue

Share it:

In the first clash between Goku, Vegeta and Moro, villain of the new narrative arc of Dragon Ball Super , it has been revealed that the latter is able to absorb energy directly from the planets and living creatures, and this has allowed the sorcerer to win the fight with the two Saiyans, drastically reducing their power.

In fact in that episode Vegeta, despite being in the form of Super Saiyan Blue, he was repeatedly frustrated at not being able to harm his opponent in the least. Although Moro should know about this particular transformation of the Saiyans, in the recent chapter 58, however, he seems to be surprised.

In fact in the last pages of the manga signed by Toriyama and Toyotarō we have seen the Goku's return to Earth, ready to defend his companions from the threat of Moro's henchmen. Once they reach Gohan and Piccolo and easily defeat Saganbo, Goku openly confronts the wizard, transforming himself into Super Saiyan Blue.

Moro is strangely surprised, perhaps because he did not expect to review the transformation faced on Namek. Goku soon passes, however, to the first stage of the Ultra Instinct, Sign, and the contempt for such power shown by Moro makes us understand that in the past it has already had to do with divine technique. Furthermore, it is plausible to think that the sorcerer could also absorb Ultra Instinct, which would make this enemy even more fearful.

What do you think of this particular confusion on Moro's part? Could it be a simple forgetfulness or did he not expect Goku to become so strong in a short time? Let us know with a comment below.