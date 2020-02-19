Moro takes the field in the spoilers of Chapter 57 of Dragon Ball Super

Share it:

Of the new chapter of Dragon Ball Super the drafts of the 57th number had already been mistakenly leaked just a few days ago, declared as the preparatory tables for the previous release of the manga. However, a few days after the official release in Japan, the first spoilers of chapter 57 are available.

While Toyotaro acquires more and more autonomy in the drafting of Dragon Ball Super, the homonymous comic proceeds undisturbed the serialization of the Moro saga. The latest issue, titled "Everyone's battle", begins with Bulma and Chichi at the Dende palace intent on watching the clash between the Z Warriors and the sorcerer's henchmen through a monitor.

Krillin, meantime, is grappling with Yunba who manages to avoid all the Kienzans launched by Goku's iconic friend. Only thanks to the experience and an excellent talent of cunning can he surprise the opponent with a powerful kamehameha. In the name of comedy, however, the clash between the Master Roshi and the three adversaries, where the latter manage to take advantage of the difficulties of the Turtle Genius in using the power shown in the saga of the Tournament of Power due to perverse thoughts.

The genius, therefore, decides to cover his eyes with a bandage to avoid noticing their charm and for a moment he seems to have the upper hand. Aware of the risk, Moro's three henchmen decide to merge together into a decidedly more powerful opponent, even managing to throw Master Roshi away from the battlefield. Meantime, Tenshinhan and Jiaozi are grappling with Metalman, a metallic creature vulnerable to insults. And while Jiaozi proves to be extremely adept at offending the opponent, the same cannot be said of the friend who risks sending the plan upstream.

Just when the Z Warriors are now ahead, Moro arrives on Earth and stands between the androids 17 and 18 intent on ending the fight with Shimorekka and 73. The latter, in fact, now practically without forces is sent back to the ship to recover energy. After that, the sorcerer realizes that he is Goku that Vegeta haven't arrived yet and wonders what happened to it. Gohan takes the floor and warns him that the two Saiyans are training to defeat him and their duty to protect Earth has fallen to them.

Moro, confidently and sarcasm, intimates Gohan not to be alarmed as he has no intention of destroying the Planet so quickly because of the rare wealth of energy. If anything, the sorcerer would like to use the time left to reflect on how "cook the Earth".