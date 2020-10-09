Moriarty The Patriot will consist of 24 episodes, the second half debuting in April 2021

The official website of Moriarty The Patriot, the new anime taken from the manga of Ryosuke Takeuchi e Hikaru Miyoshi, recently revealed that the series will consist of 24 episodes, distributed in two tranches by a cour each. The first part will debut on 11 October 2020, while the second will have to wait until April 2021.

At the moment the original work is composed of twelve volumes published from 2 August 2016 to today. Considering the average length of the chapters, composed on average of 60/70 pages each, the first season of the anime should be able to adapt the first six Volumes, and then conclude with the adaptation of the excellent Saga of the scandal of the British Empire.

The anime will debut simultaneously in Japan and North America, where it will be broadcast by Funimation. Unfortunately, none of the major legal streaming sites in Italy have acquired the rights for the simulcast, so we will have to wait until 2021 before receiving any new information.

We remind you that the direction of the anime has been entrusted to Kazuya Nomura (Joker Game, Run with the Wind, Black Fox), mentre Tooru Ookubo (Sengoku Basara – Samurai Kings, Tokimeki Restaurant: Miracle6) took care of the character design, based on Miyoshi’s original illustrations. The anime tells the adventures of James and William Moriarty, the two enemies of Sherlock Holmes.

What do you think of it? You are interested? Let us know with a comment! For more information on the anime, we recommend that you check out the latest trailer for Moriarty The Patriot.