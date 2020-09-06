Morgan wounded and western duels in the new images

Share it:

Fear The Walking Dead is about to return and in the meantime we can give a look at the sixth season thanks to a series of photos depicting the main protagonists.

The biggest question concerns the fate of Morgan, protagonist of a violent cliffhanger in the finale of the fifth season. Although not much is known about his health condition, the survivor appears to have tough skin, as also demonstrated in the main series. His return in the sixth season is now obvious, even if judging by the new images he looks decidedly fatigued, forced to deal with healing after the injury suffered. Don’t worry, his trusty fighting staff will give him some support.

In the remaining images we find the various characters, including Dwight surrounded by zombies, and several references to the world of westerns are evident, which also bind very well to the new bad guy who has arrived in the city: the unprecedented character played by Demetrious Grosse will be a Bounty hunter hired by Virginia just to hunt down Morgan and deliver the coup de grace. Will there be bullet duels and zombie-filled saloons?

We remind you that the series will return airing starting October 11: in the meantime we can enjoy the shocking teaser trailer of Fear The Walking Dead.