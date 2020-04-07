Morgan returns in the first trailer for 'Fear the Walking Dead 6'

Share it:

The first spin-off of 'The Walking Dead' returns to the load the same day that the end of the tenth season of the mother series is broadcast. The first trailer from the sixth season of 'Fear the Walking Dead', who will have a temporary jump, is already among us, and the possible return of a character important.

We thought he was dead, but he was still partying. Remembering the end of the fifth season, eye, here goes spoiler, We saw Morgan's group (Lennie James) separating and the character receiving fatal bullets as the final turn of events. Everything indicated that the character who had jumped from 'The Walking Dead' to the spin-off had fallen; however, in this new clip we see him open a bloody eyes at the end. How have you managed to survive?

With a premiere planned for summer, we will have to wait for more videos to have more details of this resurrection. Meanwhile, recently the producer of 'Fear the Walking Dead', Andrew Chambliss, He anticipated Entertainment Weekly, that this new season will delve more into the development of characters and it will also present new places:

"I think what really excites us in Season 6 is the fact that they all broke up and we've already heard Ginny refer to the fact that she has quite a few settlements under her control. It's like a colonizer, is someone who comes to these settlements and comes in and fixes things and then takes control. But it means that we will see many different places and we will get many different flavors and we will be able to dive deep into our characters. "

A fifth season with critics

The previous season, already over, did not leave the fans completely happy, who rebuked their showrunners that the series had lost its way. At the time Scott Gimple, responsible for the contents of TWD already argued that this season 5 has served to "organize the trip that the characters will have in season 6, and I think people you will see the relationship ", looking to point out that something better is yet to come. We will see.