More Wii U games coming to Nintendo Switch: Digital Foundry predictions

Second Emily Rogers, Nintendo would have at least two other game ports for Wii U on Switch. The known insider did not reveal the titles, stimulating the curiosity of the community and Digital Foundry, a magazine that tried to make hypotheses in a recent video.

Rogers has pointed out that most of the Nintendo games released on Wii U have already arrived on Nintendo Switch (think of New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze, Bayonetta 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Hyrule Warriors) and therefore not many titles are missing from the appeal.

Among the few, Digital Foundry speculates Super Mario 3D World, The Legend of Zelda Wind Walker and Twilight Princess (released on Wii U in remaster version) and The Wonderful 101, to which we can also add Star Fox Zero and Xenoblade Chronicles X.

Difficult to go further with the hypotheses, what is certain is that, as said, the Wii U lineup has now been almost entirely proposed on Nintendo Switch with excellent results from the public and critics, the Kyoto house seems willing to continue on this path to flesh out the software catalog of its current console.