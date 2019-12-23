Entertainment

More than 80 conceptual arts show how Ant-Man would have been directed by Edgar Wright

December 23, 2019
Lisa Durant
Several dozen conceptual arts for the first film of Ant-man, made by different artists, have come to light showing how the film could have been if it had been directed by Edgar Wright, the first director to link to the Marvel Studios project that Peyton Reed finally directed.

The images show several of the main characters, including Janet Van Dyne as The Wasp, the protagonist Scott Lang, an alternate version of the dead Yellow Jacket and much more.

These concepts would not necessarily have been brought to the big screen as such although Wright had directed the film, but many seem to come from the time when the director was in charge of the work. In addition, the name of all the artists who sasapland these works is unknown.

What is clear is that it is a fantastic collection of arts for lovers of Marvel characters and especially for those who enjoy the adventures of Ant-Man and his companions.

