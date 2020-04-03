         More than 60 free Spanish films on the new platform 'We are cinema' of RTVE Digital

Share it:

Quarantine continues and the cinemas remain closed. The days of confinement are allowing platforms of all kinds to be known and that some have more initiative than others in allowing those with less resources or a complicated situation to access culture for free. According to Genbeta, now RTVE Digital Launches the portal 'We are cinema' with a large offer of free movies.

More than 60 Spanish cinema films

Now, anyone can enjoy more than 60 of the best films in recent Spanish cinema. In the catalog we find films such as ‘Champions’, ‘Juliet’, ‘The author’ or ‘No one wants the night’ that are already available to all viewers. But that is not all, throughout the month of April the catalog will be expanded with films by established directors and actors of our country, from the most awarded in recent years to the highest grossing, such as ‘The call’.

Within the catalog there are movies divided into genres. From drama and comedy to romantic, thriller, historical, horror… that can be viewed on any device for free. According to the rtve note, this new portal:

"reinforces the commitment to Spanish cinema and it will also include news from the cinema made in our country, with a very special dedication to the cinema participated by RTVE, with information on premieres, filming, festivals, awards …, the trailers and the first images of the productions in progress ".

