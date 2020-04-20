More than 30 teams propose to create the Second B Pro, between Second A and B

This category would be between Second A and Second B. It would be called Second B Pro. The teams that would compose it are the top 10 ranked in each group of the current Second B. They would be divided into 2 groups of 20 teams (North and south)

The teams that would compose it are the Top 10 ranked of each group of the current Second B in the event that the competition does not end. In the event that the competition ends, the Second B Pro would be formed by the four teams that descend from Second A, the 12 who played play off last season and did not advance and the teams currently ranked between 5th and 10th in each group.

These are the 12 teams that played play-offs last year and they did not ascend: Real Madrid Castilla, Atlético Baleares, Barakaldo, Hércules, Logroñés, Badajoz, Cartagena, Cornellá, Villarreal B, Melilla, Recreativo de Huelva and Atlético B.

From this division the first two of each group would ascend to Second A. The second and third parties would play a play off between them. They have already signed it more than 30 teams. Among them the subsidiaries of Real Madrid, Atlético and Villarreal.

The latest news from the world of sports