 More images of Kit Harington and Gemma Chan on the set of Eternals

The images that arrived yesterday from the filming of "Eternals", with the first look at Kit Harington as Dane Whitman (Black Knight) with actress Gemma Chan as Sersi, they are completed with another series of images of that outdoor shoot of the film in the United Kingdom.

It is not very clear exactly what we see in these images but there is an important link between the two characters, as evidenced by this emotional hug we see in some images, especially from Sersi to Dane.

Although several filtered images of the shooting have arrived, and that it is said that there is practically a month of filming of film, there are not many more details of the plot that have leaked thanks to these filming, so the mystery remains around to this ambitious Marvel Studios project that, as Kevin Feige himself came to say, "will redefine and change the UCM."