 More images of Dane Whitman and Sersi on the set of Eternal

January 19, 2020
Maria Rivera
New batch of film shooting images "Eternals" Marvel Studios, completing what we saw yesterday with glimpses of several of the cast members. These images allow us to see Harington kit as Dane Whitman and to Gemma chan like Sersi. Nothing especially revealing in these images but there are things we can comment on them

In addition to having Dane with a brown jacket, which quickly reminds us of the comics and that Bomber jacket that the character has, it also reveals once again the love relationship between these two characters. However, we still do not have much data about the film and the plot, beyond that the Eternal have been hidden on Earth for thousands of years and something forces them out.

Once again, the costumes of these characters suggest a location in a relatively modern time.

Image of the filming of Eternals (2020) in the United Kingdom

Image of the filming of Eternals (2020) in the United Kingdom

Image of the filming of Eternals (2020) in the United Kingdom

Image of the filming of Eternals (2020) in the United Kingdom

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

