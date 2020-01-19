 More images of Dane Whitman and Sersi on the set of Eternal

Share it:

New batch of film shooting images "Eternals" Marvel Studios, completing what we saw yesterday with glimpses of several of the cast members. These images allow us to see Harington kit as Dane Whitman and to Gemma chan like Sersi. Nothing especially revealing in these images but there are things we can comment on them

In addition to having Dane with a brown jacket, which quickly reminds us of the comics and that Bomber jacket that the character has, it also reveals once again the love relationship between these two characters. However, we still do not have much data about the film and the plot, beyond that the Eternal have been hidden on Earth for thousands of years and something forces them out.

Once again, the costumes of these characters suggest a location in a relatively modern time.