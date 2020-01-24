General News

 More images and video of the set of Eternos and Kumail Nanjiani defines the film as something epic

January 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Kit Harington and Kumail Nanjiani at the presentation of Eternals (2020) on D23 2019

We continue to receive filming materials from that great sequence of action of "Eternals" in the United Kingdom, which in fact would be very close to filming – today could be the last day. In these new images we continue to see the actors we have seen these days, to Gemma Chan (Sersi), Kit Harington (Dane Whitman), Richard Madden (Ikaris) and Lia McHugh (Sprite) clearly rolling an action scene. On the other hand we have some videos in which we see, fleetingly, the characters of Sersi and Dane Whitman.

To all this, we receive new statements from the actor Kumail Nanjiani of his talk with EW in which he offers new details of his role as Kingo in the movie, like the costumes he wears and the thrill of joining UCM:

My supertraje is very, very comfortable actually, although it is very elaborate. But the other thing is that making this huge movie in many important ways still feels like you're making an independent movie, in the sense that it really feels like a family and feels like it's really about characters and relationships and moments. very small. So while you have certain scenes where you are hanging on a cable fighting the bad guys and you have all those super powers, the rest of the movie feels like you're doing something really small.

It is really, really epic. And it's really a science fiction story. It's a superhero story, but in a way, it's the most sci-fi of all Marvel movies and it's the most epic of all Marvel movies. And the story covers thousands of years. So it's really not like any of the other Marvel movies.

Image of the filming of Eternals (2020) in London

Image of the filming of Eternals (2020) in London

Image of the filming of Eternals (2020) in London "width =" 301 "height =" 413 Image of the filming of Eternals (2020) in London "width =" 223 "height =" 411
Image of the filming of Eternals (2020) in London

Image of the filming of Eternals (2020) in London

Image of the filming of Eternals (2020) in London

